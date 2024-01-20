Boys basketball: Alex Miller making his mark, helps key Downers Grove North’s blowout win over York

DOWNERS GROVE – Downers Grove North’s Alex Miller started his journey toward a memorable season in Champaign last March.

After the Trojans lost their Class 4A third-place game to New Trier to wrap up the program’s first state appearance, Miller shifted his attention toward his goal of having an impactful senior season.

“Last year the one thing on my mind was to contribute, but once the final buzzer sounded and we got off the bus at Downers Grove North, that’s when I started looking toward next season,” Miller said. “I had the realization that I would have an opportunity to have a bigger role. That was the moment I felt I would have a bigger role and I would have to work hard.”

All of Miller’s hard work is paying off with a stellar senior season, evidenced by Friday night’s blowout over York.

Miller scored all 10 of his points in the first half to fuel the Trojans to a 49-25 rout over York in Downers Grove.

Miller, a senior forward, banged home two 3-pointers to help his team get some unexpected rest.

The Trojans (18-3, 4-1) welcomed the one-sided game to get some extra rest before Saturday’s showdown. They play Homewood-Flossmoor, the No. 1 team in the current Class 4A poll, at 2:30 p.m. at Benet in the “When Sides Collide” showcase. The Dukes (16-4, 6-1) suffered their first conference loss via a running clock, scoring just three points in the first quarter.

On a team with Princeton recruit Jack Stanton, who scored 10 points, grabbing the majority of the headlines with his deadeye shooting and smooth game, then add to the mix 6-foot-8 inside force Jake Reimer and unsung, do-it-all senior guard Owen Thulin (15 points) doing his thing on both ends, Miller is making his own mark by playing at a high level over the last month.

“This year, I’ve been able to step up and been able to improve my game in different facets to help the team,” Miller said.

Downers Grove North’s Alex Miller dribbles the ball during a game against York at Downers Grove North on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Miller, who led the Trojans with 11 points in Monday’s win over highly ranked Normal, is on a roll in the last few weeks. He was named to the 49th Annual Jack Tosh All-Tournament team, averaging 12.8 points in the tourney.

Playing a reserve role last year, Miller said he worked on several aspects of his game to prepare for his senior season. He’s rapidly becoming a coveted recruit by several colleges.

“I put in a lot of work and that helped me in the AAU season and being able to play and develop my game and I had a couple of big games in front of some people that made me realize I could have the opportunity for a (big season),” Miller said. “This season playing in big games and big events helped me understand what it takes to play at the next level and help me get there.”

The 6-foot-5 Miller did have one small mistake on Friday, rising up for a 3-pointer on his first shot of the game, but the ball got lodged between the rim and backboard.

Downers Grove North’s Jake Riemer looks for an opening from under the basket during a game against York at Downers Grove North on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Miller quickly atoned for his 3-point gaffe by scoring five points to spark a 15-0 run by the Trojans to start the game. During the spree, Miller scored on a lay-in and added a 3-pointer. His length, perimeter shooting and two-way play will be instrumental in the Trojans’ quest for a return to the state tournament.

Downers Grove North coach Jim Thomas said Miller is the consummate team player. He attends several Downers Grove North sporting events throughout year, showing his support for boys and girls athletics.

“He does a lot for the school from a student’s perspective, and that’s really neat to see him involved in his own sport and everyone else’s experience,’ Thomas said. “He’s the ultimate teammate and fits in whatever we’re doing. You can plug him in and he will give you a lot of value. Whether he plays or not, he’s impactful.”