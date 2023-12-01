Downers Grove North girls basketball beats Providence: Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Nov. 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Downers Grove North 50, Providence 40

Hope Sebek scored 13 points, Lilly Boor 11 and Kaitlyn Parker and Campbell Thulin 10 each for the Lady Trojans (6-1).

Glenbard West 46, Oak Park-River Forest 19

Sydney Nimsakont scored 12 points and Lauren Escalante nine for the Hilltoppers.

Hinsdale South 35, Hinsdale Central 32

Maeve Savage had 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals, Amelia Lavorato eight points, five assists and four rebounds and Amerie Flowers seven points and eight rebounds for the Hornets.