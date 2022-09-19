League of Women Voters of La Grange sets forum for District 21 candidates

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor a forum via Zoom for Illinois House District 21 candidates from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29.

Questions can be submitted by constituents in advance of the forum by emailing league@lagrangearealwv.org , a news release stated. Include IL House 21 in the subject field.

Advance registration is required using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bgdIrvdfTpCbLOh9L2iWNA . Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar after registering.

The League reserves the right to publicize the forum, and may, at its option, invite the media or other entity not associated with any of the candidates or campaigns to provide televised, radio or other coverage of the forum. If the event is taped or transcribed, participants in the forum agree that copyright ownership of the tapes or transcripts resides with the League of Women Voters.

The candidates agreed that they, their organizations, their campaign and their supporters will not use the forum, portions of the forum or any audio clips, video clips or transcripts for political advertising or other purposes without written permission from the League of Women Voters.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that does not endorse or oppose candidates for public office. Its goal is to give voters an opportunity to submit questions and hear the candidates’ positions on current issues facing District 21.

The event is free to the public. For information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit www.lagrangearealwv.org .

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area serves the residents of Brookfield, Burr Ridge, Countryside, Indian Head Park, Hinsdale, Hodgkins, La Grange, La Grange Highlands, La Grange Park, Riverside, Western Springs and Westchester.