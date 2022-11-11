Festival of Trees returns to Morris

The Grundy County Historical Society and Museum opened its annual Festival of Trees fundraiser on Thursday. (Maribeth Wilson)

GRUNDY COUNTY — Each year, the Grundy County Historical Society and Museum opens its doors for its Festival of Trees fundraiser where dozen’s of decorated Christmas trees all representing multiple themes are displayed for a silent auction among the museum’s fossils, artifacts, and photos.

“We turn this whole museum into a winter wonderland and people love to come in and walk around. I mean we have people from all over not just Grundy County and they come back every year,” volunteer and decorator, Sandi Drensfeldt said.

The Festival of Trees is the largest fundraiser for the Grundy County Historical Society and it is held in conjunction with Home for Holidays, all the proceeds go towards the museum and the community.

This 'Candyland' tree was decorated by: Pat Clemmons, Mary Jo Darin, Dawn Kuhn, Peg Lamping, Sue Putlak, & Mary Baudinoto (Maribeth Wilson)

Some of the trees are decorated traditionally, while others are decorated with a specific pop culture phenomenon in mind, such as the ‘Stranger Things’ tree donated by JoEllyn Johnson, Tim, and Ashley Wills and decorated by Kaylee and Wills.

“We have a lot of key decorators and we try to keep everything up to date to include everything that is currently popular,” said Dresfeldt

“Right now, I would say the golf tree and of course, the ‘Stranger Things’ tree, are the ones people come in to look at,” she said.

This year, the trees are adorned with ornaments of all sorts, including glitter, sequins, bows, and even footballs. There was a candy tree, a “Minion” tree, and a vintage truck hauling a tree home for the holidays made by Century 21 Coleman-Hornsby.

All of the Trees, centerpieces, wreaths and various pieces of holiday decor will be available for viewing from Nov. 10- 26 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m with extended hours Friday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m until the completion of the online auction, which will start to close at 5 p.m.

‘Stranger Things’ Christmas tree donated by JoEllyn Johnson, Tim, and Ashley Wills and decorated by Kaylee and Wills to the Grundy County Historical Society for the Festival of Trees. (Maribeth Wilson)

Two different raffles are being held — three special raffles with three separate prizes and multiple holiday raffles. Tickets for the special raffle are $5 a piece or 5 for $20 with a 7-night stay in a 1-bedroom home on a golf course in Galena, IL, a holiday table setting for four, or a 55″ Samsung Smart T.V.

The holiday raffle is $1 per ticket, $5 for 6 tickets, or a wingspan (two-arms length) for $20. Prizes include a holiday sleigh, a Christmas gnome, a giant snowman, and a Ronni the cow floor pillow. Ticket sales end Sat. Nov. 26 at 5 p.m.

All winners will be notified on Sat. Nov. 26, with available pickup times on Sun. Nov. 27 from 12 to 3 p.m at the Grundy County Historical Society and Museum. Local delivery is available Monday, Nov. 28 in the evening for a $25 fee. Good Luck!

The community is able to bid and view at the museum or online at, richardaolson.com, the auction ends Sat. Nov. 26 at 5 p.m.

What: Festival of Trees

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 10-19, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 , and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, Saturday. Nov. 26

Where: Grundy County Historical Society, 510 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris