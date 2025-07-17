Furry Haven Premium Pet Care opens in Minooka

Sarah Hughes, owner of Furry Haven Premium Pet Care in Minooka, the Minooka Mayor Ric Offerman, Chamber Ambassadors, and supporters celebrate her business with a ribbon cutting by the Channahon Minooka/Grundy County Chamber.

The Channahon-Minooka Chamber of Commerce welcomed Furry Haven Pet Care to the community on Wednesday, June 11 at the Veterans Dog Park, celebrating the opening of the new business.

Owner Sarah Hughes has been pet-sitting for more than a decade and offers in-home services from drop-in visits, walks, housesitting, pet transportation, medication administration, and extended trips to the dog park, according to a Monday news release.

“We understand the importance of your furry family member no matter the size or the species,” Hughes said in a press release. “We offer constant updates and pictures, so it feels like you’re never too far away.”

Furry Haven Premium Pet Care services Will, Grundy and Kendall County, and Hughes specializes in senior pet care and farm animals.

The business runs Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Satruday and Sunday.

“Pets are family, Sarah and her team understand that taking the utmost care of your furry loved-ones. It is such a relief for families to know someone like Sarah is caring for them as though they are her own,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

For more information on Furry Haven Premium Pet Care visit furry-haven-ppc.square.site.

For more information on the Channahon Minooka Chamber, a part of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry, visit grundychamber.com.