Dresden Nuclear station plans emergency response exercise

An overhead shot of Dresden Generating Station in Morris. (Photo provided by Constellation )

The Dresden Nuclear Power Station will undergo an emergency response exercise Tuesday, April 8 for emergency response personnel from the State of Illinois, Will, Grundy and Kendall Counties, and Constellation Energy.

According to a Monday news release, FEMA will evaluate the units of government during the exercise and provide preliminary findings at a meeting at 11 a.m. Friday, April 11, at the Grundy County Emergency Operation Center, 1320 Union St., Morris. The public is invited to attend this meeting.

For more information on the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, visit ready.illinois.gov.