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Morris Herald-News

Morris Area Garden Club presents dragonflies and damselflies talk May 20

The Morris Area Public Library at 607 Liberty St.

The Morris Area Public Library at 604 Liberty St. (Michael Urbanec)

By Marcus Jackson

Author Cindy Crosby will discuss the fascinating lives of dragonflies and damselflies at the Morris Area Garden Club on Wednesday, May 20th, at 6:00 p.m. at the Morris Area Public Library.

Crosby, who wrote Chasing Dragonflies (2020), will explore the insects’ unusual life cycles, migratory habits, and struggle for survival. The talk is open to the public.

The event concludes with a brief business meeting and door prize drawing.

Co-sponsored by Morris Area Garden Club, Morris Area Public Library, and That Perennial Place.

The Morris Area Garden Club meets at 6:00 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, February through November, for talks on gardening topics and member learning opportunities.

Morris

Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network