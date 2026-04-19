Morris Hospital providers earn top patient care recognition

Seventeen providers from Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers have earned 5-Star Excellence in Healthcare awards for delivering outstanding patient care, according to Professional Research Consultants, Inc., which conducts patient experience surveys for the hospital.

The awards recognize providers who scored in the top 10% nationally for overall quality of care based on 2025 patient survey responses.

The honored providers include:

Physicians:

• Dr. Hetal Amin (Allergist/Immunologist, Channahon)

• Dr. Scott Ciechna (Family Medicine, Channahon)

• Dr. Mary Fitzgibbon (Obstetrician/Gynecologist, Channahon, Morris, Ottawa)

• Dr. Hadi Hedayati (Rheumatologist, Morris)

• Dr. Joseph Kokoszka (General & Colorectal Surgeon, Morris, Ottawa)

• Dr. Bradley Lawton (Family Medicine, Morris)

• Dr. Mary Menz (Cardiologist, Channahon, Morris)

• Dr. Kyle Pearson (Foot & Ankle Surgeon, Joliet, Morris, Ottawa)

• Dr. Jennifer Thomas (Family Medicine & Addiction Medicine, Braidwood, Gardner)

• Dr. Stephen Treacy (Orthopedic Surgeon, Diamond, Joliet, Morris)

• Dr. Robert Williams (Orthopedic Surgeon, Morris)

Advanced Practice Nurses:

• Ashley Blough (Family Medicine, Marseilles, Ottawa)

• Sherri Davis (Pediatric, Channahon)

• Christopher Miller (Immediate Care, Channahon)

• Sara Pettry-Soto (Family Medicine, Channahon)

• Kaylynn Suste (Immediate Care, Diamond-Coal City)

• Angela Todd (Family Medicine, Minooka, Ottawa)

Providers from Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers receiving 5-Star Excellence in Healthcare awards from Professional Research Consultants include (top row from left) Dr. Hetal Amin, Ashley Blough, Dr. Scott Ciechna, Sherri Davis, (second row from left) Dr. Mary Fitzgibbon, Dr. Hadi Hedayati, Dr. Joseph Kokoszka, Dr. Bradley Lawton, (third row from left) Dr. Mary Menz, Christopher Miller, Dr. Kyle Pearson, Sara Pettry-Soto, (bottom row from left) Dr. Jennifer Thomas, Angela Todd, Dr. Stephen Treacy, and Dr. Robert Williams. (Photo Provided By Morris Hospital & Healthcare)

“Only the top 10% of providers across the nation in PRC’s database receive this award,” Patient Relations Coordinator at Morris Hospital Jacquie Secrest said ina news release. “It truly shows these providers are committed to delivering high-quality care.”

Beyond individual provider awards, Morris Hospital also earned 20 additional 5-Star Excellence awards in patient experience categories, including:

• Family Birthing Suites (Inpatient OB/GYN Services)

• Outpatient Surgery Services and Endoscopy

• Nine primary care clinics across the region

• Specialty care services in Allergy, Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, and Rheumatology

Morris Hospital operates 28 locations across the region, serving patients through over 1,900 healthcare professionals, physicians, and volunteers.

Contact:

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers 815.942.2932 150 West High Street Morris, IL 60450 www.morrishospital.org