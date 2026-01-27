United Way of Grundy County celebrates 80 years and Dolly Parton’s 80th birthday with raffle

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is now available in Union County. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The United Way of Grundy County is celebrating its 80th anniversary and Dolly Parton’s 80th birthday with a drawing that will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday via Facebook.

The raffle will be for a Dolly Parton-themed basket, a $250 value, and all donations will go toward Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program in Grundy County.

Every $80 donation will receive five tickets in the drawing, and that $80 will be able to provide five children with books for the year.

The basket includes the books “Star of the Show” and “Dolly Parton: Songteller,” along with a CD copy of “Diamond & Rhinestones,” a 2026 wall calendar, a photo in frame, a tote bag, and a $100 Grundy County Chamber of Commerce gift certificate.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book-gifting program, “which mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age 5″ regardless of the family’s income, according to the website.