Morris High School dining program sees strong gains under new food service provider

Students at Morris High School enjoy expanded fresh grab-and-go options introduced by Quest Food Management this school year. (Photo Provided By Morris High School)

Quest Food Management Services has delivered significant results in its first semester managing Morris High School’s dining program, which launched at the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

Since the transition to Quest, Morris High School has experienced substantial gains across Key Performance Areas:

• Breakfast participation increased by more than 125 percent

• Lunch participation increased by approximately 37 percent

• Free and Reduced meal participation increased by nearly 18 percent

The improvements reflect expanded menu variety, improved food quality, and faster service flow. Quest rebranded the serving area, installed new equipment, and introduced refreshed menus with expanded breakfast options and student-favorite lunch concepts. A new hydration station has also become popular.

“We’ve seen a noticeable shift in how students engage with the dining program this year,” Principal of Morris High School, Michele Flanagan, said in a news release. “Participation is up, students are excited about the food, and the Quest team has been incredibly responsive to feedback from our school community.

Student input shaped the program’s success. Through food committee meetings, students provided feedback that led to menu adjustments, improved visibility of offerings, and additional breakfast selections.

Students on Morris High School's food committee sample new menu items and provide feedback to Quest Food Management. (Photo Provided By Morris High School)

Quest also supported school events through catering and special functions. The partnership will continue with seasonal menu updates and ongoing student engagement in the spring semester.