Senator Rezin launches Annual Valentine’s card drive for seniors in 38th District

State Senator Sue Rezin is launching the annual Valentine's for Seniors Card Drive in the 38th Senate District. (Photo Provided By Office of State Senator Sue Rezin)

State Senator Sue Rezin (R-Morris) is inviting residents across the 38th Senate District to help brighten Valentine’s Day for local seniors by participating in her annual Valentines for Seniors Card Drive.

The initiative encourages individuals, families, classrooms, churches, and community groups to create Valentine’s Day cards that will be delivered to seniors living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the Senate District.

“Our seniors have given so much to our communities, and no one should feel forgotten,” Senator Rezin said in a news release. “A simple Valentine can make a meaningful difference by reminding someone that they are valued, appreciated, and cared for.”

Valentine’s Day cards can be dropped off or mailed by February 6, 2026, to one of Senator Rezin’s district locations:

Morris District Office

1802 N. Division Street, Suite 314, Morris, IL 60450

Drop-off hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

DeKalb District Office

850 4th Street, DeKalb, IL 60115

Residents should call beforehand to schedule a drop-off time.

Cards may also be dropped off at the Peru Public Library, located at 1409 11th St., Peru, IL 61354, and the Yorkville Public Library, situated at 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville, IL 60560.

“This is an easy way for people of all ages to spread kindness,” continued Senator Rezin. “I encourage everyone who can to participate.”

For more information, residents can contact Senator Rezin’s district office at (815) 220-8720.