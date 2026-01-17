Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Middle School announces its first-quarter honor roll

At the end of each quarter, the school recognizes student academic accomplishments through two honor rolls.

The “High” Honor Roll honors students with all A’s in core subjects. Honor Roll students have A’s and B’s in core subjects. Both groups receive certificates.

High Honor Roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade –Kaylee Duncan & Lyla Wilkinson

7th Grade – Avery Bauer

6th Grade – Sophie Andreatta, Lilli Brower, Sophia Isham, Wren Johnson, & Clare Wollgast

Honor Roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade – Mason Brookman, Kayla Cole, Emalee Ferrara, Olin Field, Maisie Hunt, David Sinnott, Paige Slattery, Wyatt Sobesky, Jeremiah Valenciano, & Charlie Woods

7th Grade – Estella Brown, Cash Harford, Paxton Helland, Ebin Nowak, Mia Shouse, Roqi Vought, & Hadley Wyble

6th Grade – Alli Baudino, Mackenzie Both, Caden Clennon, Reid Hunt, Easton Johnson, Emma Kilmer, Clayton Steiner, Ailie Tonkin, & Eli Wardlow, Grahm Wilkinson

5th Grade – Gemma Ballachino, Lilianna Deterding, Jayson Finch, Nathan Kilmer, Ian Sinnott, & Kolton Sobesky