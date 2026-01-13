Gail Hussey retires from City of Morris after 39 years

Retiring Morris Deputy City Clerk Gail Hussey with her family and Morris Mayor Chris Brown (left) during the Monday, Jan. 12 Morris City Council meeting. (Michael Urbanec)

The City of Morris honored and bid farewell to Gail Hussey during its meeting Monday night, celebrating the end of her 39 years with the city.

Hussey is retiring from her position as deputy city clerk, and she’s being replaced by Brittany Herman.

Hussey thanked the aldermen, Mayor Chris Brown, and all the city staff for their efforts over the years.

“The City of Morris is just growing, and it’s unbelievable where it has come,” Hussey said.

Hussey has been with Morris through four mayors and many, many changes.

Brown said she’s going to be missed, but she’s more than welcome to stop by to visit.