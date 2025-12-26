Procter & Gamble employees held a toy drive to donate toys to Grundy County children

Procter & Gamble, Greater Chicago Fulfillment Center in Morris, in partnership with the United Way of Grundy County, recently held a toy drive where employees donated a variety of new toys to be distributed to children in Grundy County through Grundy County Heroes & Helpers.

“Our employees are truly inspired by the spirit of giving this holiday season. Collecting toys for the Grundy County Heroes and Helpers organization is not just about the gifts; it’s about bringing joy and hope to children in our community. We believe that every child deserves a little magic during the holidays, and we are proud to stand together to make a difference,” said Megan Braun, P&G HR Specialist

The toys will be distributed to local children through Grundy County Heroes & Helpers, a local nonprofit organization that brings together first responders, their families, and community volunteers who dedicate their time to helping children and families during times of loss, trauma, poverty, and hardship.

Heroes & Helpers volunteers prepare toys donated during the annual toy drive for distribution to local families. (Photo Provided By The United Way of Grundy County)

“P&G’s generosity helps us bring joy, hope, and smiles to children in our community. We appreciate P&G and United Way in helping us make a difference,” Sharon Russell, Treasurer, Grundy County Heroes and Helpers Inc.

United Way of Grundy County partners with P&G throughout the year in a variety of ways. “We truly value our continued partnership with P&G and the various ways they support the community, but this is always very special as their employees truly make a meaningful difference to children during the holidays,” said Karen Nall, Executive Director, United Way of Grundy County.