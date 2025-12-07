Bright idea shifts reimagined Thoughtful Spot to new home at Bridie’s in Morris

Birdie's Flowers at 408 Liberty St. in Morris, the new home of The Thoughtful Spot, on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

As The Thoughtful Spot, a retail fixture in downtown Morris for the past 32 Christmas seasons, winds down its longtime location in coming weeks, it just launched its new display space inside the nearby Birdie’s Flowers, Plants & Gifts at 408 Liberty St.

The fresh concept carries the most popular lines of The Thoughtful Spot, said owner Terri Kief, a lifelong Morris resident. Birdie’s will handle the day-to-day sales, but Kief will continue to stock and merchandise the products.

Kief calls Birdie’s owner, Caroline Cummings “a dear friend of mine. She’s been the most gracious partner in this collaboration,” along with the floral shop’s staff.

“We’re so excited to welcome The Thoughtful Spot into our nest at Birdie’s Flowers,” states the florist’s Facebook page. “Come see what blooms and beautiful finds await.”

When the Morris Restaurant and Retail Association conducts its collective special events in town, such as Girls Night Out, Kief will be back on the scene.

The Thoughtful Spot's selection of goods inside Birdie's Flowers at 408 Liberty St. in Morris on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

It’s a role she has loved for more than three decades. After studying design in college and working in interior design for a time, she said she realized it wasn’t what she wanted as a career.

“I was 24 years old and walked past my first storefront,” Kief said. “It was empty. I went home and said to my husband … it would be fun to open a store. I was fearless, naive, young. I didn’t have any reservations.”

Recognizing how her knowledge of accessory lines meshed with her designing skills, she created a retail store showcasing home decor and accessories.

After five years in the first location of The Thoughtful Spot, the building next door came on the market and Kief decided to acquire it, moving into it in 1999.

Spanning decades, she has served multiple generations of customers, who shared such comments with her as: “My dad brought me here to shop for my mom. Now I’m bringing my children in.” “I bought Christmas gifts in here my entire life.” “I bought my favorite candle here for 25 years.”

The closeout sales are continuing at the Washington Street location this month, where hours may be adjusted as the business transitions to Birdie’s.

“I’ve loved every second of this, but at this point, I want to simplify, (cutting back from) 24 hours seven days a week,” Kief said. “It’s time to take a step back from that.”

Grateful for the faithful patronage and friendships formed over the years, she listened when people suggested she not close The Thoughtful Spot but reimagine it on a different scale.

The Thoughtful Spot's selection of goods inside Birdie's Flowers at 408 Liberty St. in Morris on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

Her plan at Birdie’s is to showcase her top lines. A favorite for two decades is Nora Fleming, offering serving ware for entertaining. Each piece – bowls, plates, accessories – has a hole in the rim to attach interchangeable minis, Kief said. The small ceramic figures mark different occasions, such as Santas, pumpkins, wine bottles, pizza. The body care line Inis features body and home care items from Ireland, including colognes, lotions, soaps and candles. For handbags and accessories, it’s Katie Loxton out of the United Kingdom. Popular candle makers are Voluspa and Capri Blue.

“And we’ll have a few seasonal decor items,” Kief said. “Right now, we have the most popular candle, Frasier fir from Thymes.”

She said she previously didn’t travel during the Christmas season because of the store. But the new venture already marks one change, with Kief recently spending a few days enjoying New York City’s holiday events.

“My heart is rooted in this community,” Kief said, noting her affection for her business colleagues in town. “Every single day of my life, (I’ve) come to downtown Morris. I couldn’t bear to not be a part of what I love the most.”

But by simplifying The Thoughtful Spot concept, she said she’s now enjoying “the best of both worlds.”

Learn more about The Thoughtful Spot at tinyurl.com/5x7uz4nu and about Birdie’s at floraldesignsandgifts.com.