Grundy County going with encrypted police radio communications

The Grundy County Emergency Telephone System Board, in cooperation with local law enforcement agencies, is implementing two new secure police radio channels on the State of Illinois StarCom21 radio system.

These channels will serve as the primary dispatch channels for all police departments in Grundy County beginning Dec. 1, 2025, according to a news release from Grundy County Emergency Telephone System Board

To protect officers and ensure public safety, the talkgroups will operate with advanced encryption technology. As a result, they will not be available on scanner applications or online streaming services, the board said.

The decision to encrypt police radio communications is driven by a priority of officer and community safety.

“Open radio traffic can be misused by individuals seeking to evade law enforcement or interfere with emergency response efforts. Encryption reduces that risk while ensuring that law enforcement and fire districts within Grundy County can communicate securely during emergencies.” the release stated.

“We remain committed to balancing public transparency with the need to protect officers and safeguard critical operations. While day-to-day dispatch traffic will no longer be publicly accessible, we will continue to provide timely updates and information through press releases, social media and direct communication with community partners,” the board stated in the release.