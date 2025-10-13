Grundy County Supervisor of Assessments resigns to take Will County deputy assessor job

Deb Ritke, the Grundy County supervisor of assessments, has resigned to take the deputy assessor position in Will County.

County Administrator Mary Kucharz announced the departure during Tuesday’s election, tax, and tech committee meeting, explaining that the county’s tax assessors are working hard to fill the gaps.

“About two weeks ago, our supervisor of assessment resigned, and since that time, the department has been working in high gear,” Kucharz said. “They just picked up the pace in order to push this because we are close to what we call publishing period time.”

Kucharz said assessors are working toward publishing their assessments in mid-to-late October, and they are trying to get tentative equalized assessed values by mid-October.

Equalized Assessed Value is often referred to as EAV, and it reflects one-third of a property’s fair cash value as of Jan. 1 each year based on the previous three years of data. Assessors are responsible for sharing the EAV of real estate in a region with the region’s taxing bodies so they know what to expect in the upcoming year.

Kucharz said the assessors are working hard to pick up where things are left off, and she’s proud of them for their efforts.