Work will begin Monday on Wabena Road bridge over I-80 in Minooka

The Wabena Road bridge over Interstate 80 in Minooka. The bridge was damaged in July 2025 when a truck struck it. (Photo Provided by IDOT)

By Judy Harvey

The bridge carrying Wabena Road over Interstate 80 in Minooka will begin Monday, weather permitting, according to an announcement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The bridge is located just east of the Minooka interchange (Exit 122), and repairs are needed after the bridge was struck by a truck in July, according to IDOT.

The bridge will be closed for three weeks during the project, which will be done overnight from Monday through Thursday, IDOT said.

One westbound lane of I-80 will be closed beginning at 8 p.m., and one lane will remain open. All lanes will be open at 5 a.m. the following morning, according to IDOT.

For IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict3 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.

Judy Harvey