Morris Hospital launches pelvic health therapy program

Three of the physical therapists trained to provide pelvic health therapy at Morris Hospital. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Morris Hospital announced Monday that it is launching a new pelvic health therapy program to assist women who experience pelvic pain, bladder or bowel concerns and other conditions associated with pelvic floor dysfunction.

According to a Monday news release, these specialized services use physical therapy modalities to help women retrain the deep muscles supporting bladder, bowel, and sexual health.

Sarah Whiteside, a Morris Hospital Physical Therapist and Pelvic Health Clinician, said pelvic floor dysfunction can occur as a result of pregnancy, surgical scar tissue, tailbone injury, heavy lifting, or straining during high-demand fitness pursuits.

“Pelvic pain and bladder or bowel leakage are never normal and shouldn’t be ignored,” Whiteside said. “For anyone dealing with issues like bladder leaks, pelvic pain, or core weakness, pelvic floor physical therapy can be life-changing. We treat the root cause, not just the symptoms, so patients can get back to living confidently and comfortably.”

Diagnoses and symptoms treated by Morris Hospital’s pelvic health program include bladder dysfunction, associated pain syndromes, bowel dysfunction, pelvic organ prolapse, and pelvic, vulvar, urethral and vaginal pain syndromes, according to the news release. This includes urinary urgency and incontinence, interstitial cystitis//painful bladder syndrome; pain in the tailbone, lower abdomen, lower back, groin, buttock or hip; chronic constipation; difficulty passing a bowel movement and incomplete emptying; increased bowel urgency and fecal incontinence. Services will eventually expand to include men’s pelvic health concerns.

Whiteside said therapy addresses dysfunction through internal and external therapies, functional retraining activities, therapeutic exercises, and education. Therapy sessions are done in a private setting and are tailored to each patient’s symptoms and health goals.

“While we can’t always cure the condition, there’s a lot we can do through specialized physical therapy to strengthen and relax the pelvic floor, reduce pain, and improve bowel and bladder function,” Whiteside said.

There are six physical therapists at Morris Hospital trained in the therapy through Herman and Wallace Pelvic Rehabilitation Institute, according to the release.

Pelvic health therapy is available at the Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine physical therapy locations at 1051 W. U.S. Route 6, Morris, and 1305 Gemini Circle, Suite 3, Ottawa. A physician’s referral is required for physical therapy services.

For information about pelvic health therapy, call 815-942-8301 or 815-431-9980.