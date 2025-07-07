Morris man arrested for attempted kidnapping

The Morris Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday that a Morris man was arrested and charged with aggravated attempted kidnapping and disorderly conduct.

Police said officers were called to the 400 block of Liberty Street where a woman and her child said they were sitting in their vehicle when Christopher Stassin, 37, allegedly crouched down by the car next to theirs and walked toward the vehicle.

Stassin allegedly stared at the woman and the child with his face pressed against the glass, and tried to open the vehicle doors, according to police.

The woman was able to leave the vehicle and chase Stassin away with other family members in the area, according to police.

Stassin is being held in the Grundy County Jail.