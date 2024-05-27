Morris honors veterans with ceremony on Grundy County Courthouse lawn

Members of the Morris Color Guard raise the flags from half staff during the 2024 Morris Memorial Day ceremony. (Michael Urbanec)

Morris residents gathered on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn Monday morning to commemorate the lives of those who have served in the US military in honor of Memorial Day.

American Legion Post 294 Commander Ken Buck said Memorial Day is a time to remember the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States. Some of these veterans’ names adorn the plaques and memorials on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn.

“Today, we honor the more than one million men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation while serving in wars and missions since the American Revolution,” Buck said. “Each story is unique. Each story represents heartbreak to the family and friends left to mourn.”

Girls lay the wreath for the Morris VFW Post 6049 Auxiliary, honoring the fallen. (Michael Urbanec)

Buck shared stories of Navy SEALs Nathan Gage Ingram and Christopher Chambers, who died earlier this year attempting to board a ship carrying Iranian weapons to Yemen. He also shared the story of Private Furman Smith, who died in Italy during World War 2 defending injured comrades, killing at least 10 enemy soldiers before he was killed. Smith was 19.

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 86 Commander Marie Acevedo said Memorial Day is an occasion for both grief and celebration, reflecting on the tragic loss of life and recounting the courageous acts of those who have served the nation. She shared the story of Richard Rung, a veteran who fought on D-Day. He became a professor of history at Wheaton College after his service and continued sharing his story.

“Richard vividly remembers his boat being hit by shells that killed two soldiers and wounded two others,” Acevedo said. “The experience of pulling the blood off the boats and witnessing the rows of bodies and the beach has been forever etched into memory for those who survived.”

Jeannie Terando, the Gold Star Mother of a fallen soldier, Sgt. Joshua A. Terando laid a wreath honoring him at the memorial on the courthouse lawn. The VFW Post 6049 Auxiliary, American Legion Post 294 Auxiliary, Daughters of the American Revolution, and POW-MIA also laid wreaths honoring the fallen.

VFW Post Scholarship recipient Emma Leavitt gives a speech on why she finds American inspiring. (Michael Urbanec)

Emma Leavitt, the recipient of the 2024 VFW Post Scholarship, also spoke, thanking the veterans for their sacrifice and celebrating her ability to exercise her freedoms.

“There are many countries that do not grant free public education to all their citizens, especially to females,” Leavitt said. “There are people who would give anything to go to school. I feel like it’s my civic duty to do the best that I can in school and not take it for granted.”

Leavitt is attending the University of Missouri, majoring in political science and business with the intention of becoming a lawyer.

The ceremony adjourned with the raising of the flags, the playing of “Taps,” and a 21-gun salute by the Morris Color Guard.