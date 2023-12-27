United Way partners with Prime, Inc. for winter coat and blanket drive

The United Way of Grundy County has partnered with Prime, Inc. of Minooka for the “Give the Gift of Warmth” winter coat and blanket drive.

Prime, Inc. and its employees donated new winter coats, blankets and warm attire, to be distributed to several of United Way’s funded Community Partner Agencies who serve the most vulnerable residents.

“These items will definitely give warmth to those in need in our community,” said Karen Nall, Executive Director of the United Way of Grundy County. “We truly appreciate Prime, Inc. and its employees for their in-kind donations and for thinking of others in need in our community.”

United Way of Grundy County annually supports vital programs that address: basic human needs, health, education, income stability, mental health services, homeless prevention, crisis intervention, domestic violence programs, disability services, transportation, and disaster relief for youth, individuals, families, seniors, and veterans.

For more information contact the United Way of Grundy County at (815) 942-4430, visit their website at www.UWGrundy.org or find them on Facebook.