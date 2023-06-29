Black Lung aims to open new Fox Lake brewery in July

FOX LAKE – Looking for room to grow his brewpub, Joshua Grubbs wanted to be in the heart of a small town or near water.

He found both in Fox Lake.

Grubbs aims to open a second location for his Black Lung Brewing Company in July at 115 Nippersink Road along Lake Nippersink on the Chain O’Lakes. Renovation of the 120-year-old space located inside the Randolph Hotel building began in November 2022.

Grubbs opened his first Black Lung Brewing Company (www.blacklungbrewing.com) in Round Lake Beach in 2021, rotating offerings in a taproom from more than 100 beer recipes.

Joshua Grubbs, president/brewer, looks at one of the boil kettles he will be using for brewing at the Black Lung Brewing Company's new location under construction in Fox Lake. The small brewery from Round Lake Beach has started a Kickstarter fundraiser called, Black Lung Expansion to Fox Lake and features a prize called, "Name the Fermenter or a Kettle". The grand opening for Black Lung Brewery Fox Lake, at 115 Nippersink Rd., is on July 22nd from 3-5pm.

“My original business plan was to have multiple taprooms and kind of brew the beer in one central spot,” he said. “This is just kind of continuing with that business plan. The heart of the plan is being in the heart of small towns or near water. This was a perfect opportunity to really be near downtown Fox Lake and to be near the water.

“It just gives people a great experience to enjoy craft beer.”

A soft opening of the new Fox Lake location is planned for the week of July 15, followed by a grand opening the week of July 22.

“It’s been a long journey,” Grubbs said. “We’re kind of in the homestretch.”

The 3,300-square-foot space will include inside seating as well as outside seating in a courtyard for 60 to 70 people and at the water’s edge for about 25 people, along with boat slips. The brewery will feature live music, a full bar and a kitchen.

Grubbs described the decor as 1920s themed.

“A lot of the original architecture is staying, but we spruced it up and made it look nice again,” he said. ”It’s going to be a very different Black Lung experience, but also have elements similar to our Round Lake Beach location.”

Because of the age of the building, the project has come with challenges, Grubbs said.

To finish the project and cover expenses, he created a “Black Lung Expansion to Fox Lake” page at Kickstarter.com, hoping to raise $15,000. As of earlier this week, about $3,000 had been raised. Donations can be paired with gifts, such as custom shirts, swag packs, the opportunity to brew a beer with Grubbs and more. Donors also have the opportunity to join a Mug Club for Life.

Grubbs said he’s also in the process of bringing in partners. A father of four from Grayslake, he started Black Lung Brewing Company while still working a day job as an elevator superintendent.

He began brewing in his home in 2016 and quickly built a fan base. Before opening Black Lung Brewing Company, he brewed and packed his beer at ZümBier Brewery in Waukegan. He’d drive his pickup truck throughout the Chicago area, dropping off his beer at stores.

His grandfather Big Bill, who worked in the mines of Kentucky until he narrowly escaped a cave-in, inspired Black Lung Brewing Company. Upon picking a name for the brewery, Grubbs’ wife, Sarah, mentioned a song she’d heard, “Black Lung Heartache” by Joe Bonamassa. The song reminded her of the mine story told to her by her husband years before.

Grubbs now names all of his brewed beers after family stories.

The community has rallied around the brewer since its original opening in Round Lake Beach, he said.

“I’ve got a big family and I feel like I’ve continued to grow our business and Black Lung family in a way that I think is exciting, new and fun all the time,” he said.

“The people I’ve met along the way have become more than friends. They’ve become like family. It’s been a wonderful experience and I want to keep it going and moving forward.”