Antioch Traveling Closet plans giveaway Dec. 22

Antioch Traveling Closet will host a clothing and toiletry giveaway from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 22.

This event is for residents of Antioch, Fox Lake, Grayslake, Ingleside, Johnsburg, Third Lake, Lake Villa, Lindenhurst, Spring Grove, Millburn, the Round Lake communities, Richmond and Volo.

A valid driver’s license or state ID from one of the towns listed is required. Leases and utility bills are not accepted.

There will not be hairstylists at this giveaway.

The Antioch Traveling Closet is located at 311 W. Depot St., Antioch.

For information, visit antiochtravelingcloset.org.