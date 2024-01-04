Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: AJ Johnson, Plano, basketball, senior

Name: AJ Johnson

School: Plano, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Johnson had 18 points, four assists and four steals in a win over Burlington Central, 16 points and four assists in a win over Marmion and 12 points and three assists against Kaneland to lead Plano to second place at the Plano Christmas Classic. The Reapers made their tournament final for the first time since 1980.

He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.

Welge: What was it like to compete and do so well in your tournament and make a historic run?

Johnson: We played our best basketball and being able to compete against a team like Kaneland just shows what the Reapers are capable of doing.

Welge: What did you learn about your team? How good can you guys be?

Johnson: I learned that basically we’re a very dangerous team when we play hard and that we shouldn’t be underestimated and disrespected.

Welge: You had some games with good assist numbers and few turnovers. What’s the key for you to being a good point guard?

Johnson: This tournament really surprised me kind of with my point guard skills being able to find my open teammates making the basic and fun passes and my teammates being able to knock down their shots or get out in the open court.

Welge: What got you started in basketball growing up?

Johnson: Basketball started at a young age with my dad being a good basketball player in his days, just carried on and runs in the family.

Welge: Do you have any teams or players you like to watch, college or pro?

Johnson: I like to watch Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, Sharife Cooper from the G League, Tyrese Maxey from the Philadelphia 76ers and Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns, and my favorite player is Steph Curry.

Welge: What parts of your game have you worked on going into the season?

Johnson: I worked a lot on my left hand. It was never too bad but always was room for improvement and shot selection and getting to my spots easier.

Welge: What are goals for the rest of the season?

Johnson: Goals are getting deep in the playoffs and potentially a state championship.