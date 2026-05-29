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Kendall County Now

Eastin McBroom’s complete game sends Newark into regional final: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Yorkville Christian’s Graham Razum advances to state track finals

Newark Norsemen logo

Newark Norsemen logo

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Newark 3, Somonauk 1

Eastin McBroom tossed a complete-game four-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Norsemen in the Class 1A Somonauk Regional semifinal.

Jacob Seyller was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI, and Kiptyn Bleuer had a single, run scored and RBI for Newark (11-18).

Boys Track and Field

Class 1A state meet

Yorkville Christian’s Graham Razum advanced to Saturday’s finals in the Class 1A 800-meter run by running the third-fastest preliminary time of 1:57.75.

Boys Tennis

IHSA state tennis meet: Yorkville senior Grady Phillips won his first match and lost his next two to bow out at the Class 2A state tennis tournament.

Phillips beat Marist’s Maxamillian Macey 6-1, 4-6 (10-1), lost to Buffalo Grove’s Maksim Hristov 6-1, 6-0 and then lost to Highland Park’s Max Radom 6-1, 6-1 in the back draw.

In doubles, Oswego’s Jimmy Guo and Reyhan Tanovic saw their season come to a close with two consecutive losses.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.