Eastin McBroom’s complete game sends Newark into regional final: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Newark 3, Somonauk 1

Eastin McBroom tossed a complete-game four-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Norsemen in the Class 1A Somonauk Regional semifinal.

Jacob Seyller was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI, and Kiptyn Bleuer had a single, run scored and RBI for Newark (11-18).

Boys Track and Field

Class 1A state meet

Yorkville Christian’s Graham Razum advanced to Saturday’s finals in the Class 1A 800-meter run by running the third-fastest preliminary time of 1:57.75.

Boys Tennis

IHSA state tennis meet: Yorkville senior Grady Phillips won his first match and lost his next two to bow out at the Class 2A state tennis tournament.

Phillips beat Marist’s Maxamillian Macey 6-1, 4-6 (10-1), lost to Buffalo Grove’s Maksim Hristov 6-1, 6-0 and then lost to Highland Park’s Max Radom 6-1, 6-1 in the back draw.

In doubles, Oswego’s Jimmy Guo and Reyhan Tanovic saw their season come to a close with two consecutive losses.