Oswego, Yorkville softball win regional semifinals: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Oswego 4, Naperville North 3

Kennedy Gengler doubled in Lana Manikowski to break a 3-3 tie in the third and the second-seeded Panthers (19-11) went on to win the Class 4A Oswego Regional semifinal.

Adalyn Fugitt was 2 for 4 with a two-run tying double and scored a run and Jaelynn Anthony struck out eight and held Naperville North scoreless the last five innings.

Yorkville 11, Romeoville 5

The top-seeded Foxes scored four runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to win the Class 4A Yorkville Regional semifinal.

Alyssa Muhlbach was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, Callie Ferko 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, Ellie Fox 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Kayla Kersting 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Yorkville (27-9).

Newark 11, Indian Creek 1

Adelaide Johnson was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Zoey Carlson was 2 for 2 with a double and three runs scored and Bailey Schutter 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI for the Norsemen (12-15) in the Class 1A regional semifinal.

Plano 20, Bremen 0

The Reapers won the Class 3A Plano Regional semifinal.

Baseball

Oswego East 4, Minooka 2

Tyler Crosley and Primo Pasqualini combined on a four-hitter with four strikeouts, Pasqualini throwing 2⅔ innings of shutout relief to take the opener of the three-game Southwest Prairie West series with league-leading Minooka.

Adyn Fowler had a two-run single and Dominic Battista an RBI single for the Wolves (16-15, 8-6) in a three-run second inning. Devin Wheaton also drove in a run.

Oswego 5, Plainfield North 1

Aiden Jaquez struck out six and allowed one run on six hits over 5⅔ innings and Graham Schwab was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI for the Panthers (16-17, 5-8 Southwest Prairie West) in Oswego. Brady Dunnett added a double, run scored and RBI.

Yorkville 2, Bolingbrook 0

Gabe Sanders struck out 12 in a complete-game four-hit shutout for the Foxes (19-11, 9-4) in Yorkville. Yorkville scored both the game’s runs in the third on Justin Giese’s RBI single and Kamden Muell’s sacrifice fly.

Sandwich 11, Woodstock 8

The visiting Indians scored six runs in the sixth to break open the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Nick Michalek was 3 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored, Griffin Somlock was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored and Cash White homered and drove in three for Sandwich (18-15-1).

Glenbard South 8, Yorkville Christian 1

Austin Vugteveen had two hits and Tyler Gleason drove in the lone run for the visiting Mustangs (13-8-1).