Oswego, Yorkville softball win regional semifinals: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball
Oswego 4, Naperville North 3
Kennedy Gengler doubled in Lana Manikowski to break a 3-3 tie in the third and the second-seeded Panthers (19-11) went on to win the Class 4A Oswego Regional semifinal.
Adalyn Fugitt was 2 for 4 with a two-run tying double and scored a run and Jaelynn Anthony struck out eight and held Naperville North scoreless the last five innings.
Yorkville 11, Romeoville 5
The top-seeded Foxes scored four runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to win the Class 4A Yorkville Regional semifinal.
Alyssa Muhlbach was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, Callie Ferko 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, Ellie Fox 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Kayla Kersting 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Yorkville (27-9).
Newark 11, Indian Creek 1
Adelaide Johnson was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Zoey Carlson was 2 for 2 with a double and three runs scored and Bailey Schutter 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI for the Norsemen (12-15) in the Class 1A regional semifinal.
Plano 20, Bremen 0
The Reapers won the Class 3A Plano Regional semifinal.
Baseball
Oswego East 4, Minooka 2
Tyler Crosley and Primo Pasqualini combined on a four-hitter with four strikeouts, Pasqualini throwing 2⅔ innings of shutout relief to take the opener of the three-game Southwest Prairie West series with league-leading Minooka.
Adyn Fowler had a two-run single and Dominic Battista an RBI single for the Wolves (16-15, 8-6) in a three-run second inning. Devin Wheaton also drove in a run.
Oswego 5, Plainfield North 1
Aiden Jaquez struck out six and allowed one run on six hits over 5⅔ innings and Graham Schwab was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI for the Panthers (16-17, 5-8 Southwest Prairie West) in Oswego. Brady Dunnett added a double, run scored and RBI.
Yorkville 2, Bolingbrook 0
Gabe Sanders struck out 12 in a complete-game four-hit shutout for the Foxes (19-11, 9-4) in Yorkville. Yorkville scored both the game’s runs in the third on Justin Giese’s RBI single and Kamden Muell’s sacrifice fly.
The visiting Indians scored six runs in the sixth to break open the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Nick Michalek was 3 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored, Griffin Somlock was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored and Cash White homered and drove in three for Sandwich (18-15-1).
Glenbard South 8, Yorkville Christian 1
Austin Vugteveen had two hits and Tyler Gleason drove in the lone run for the visiting Mustangs (13-8-1).