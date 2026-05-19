State Rep. Davis of Yorkville launches summer reading program

State Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, is launching his summer reading program.

Students from kindergarten through fifth grade may participate by reading eight or more books before Aug. 14. Books containing more than 150 words count as two books, a news release from Davis’ office said.

Students completing the program will receive a certificate recognizing their achievement, along with a voucher for free ice cream.

“As a parent, I know the importance of encouraging students to remain active readers during the summer months,” Davis said in the release. “I have many fond memories of summer reading as a kid, and I hope this program helps create those same memories for local students.”

After completing their reading, students should submit their forms with a parent or guardian verifying the information.

Online forms can be completed by clicking here or by visiting RepJedDavis.com. Paper forms are available at his district office at 1925 S. Bridge St. in Yorkville.