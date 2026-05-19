Parkview Christian baseball beats Newark: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Parkview Christian 7, Newark 3

Christian Mulder struck out 10 and allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits over six innings for the host Falcons (16-9). Landon Malkowski was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. Aiden Carlson doubled in two runs in a five-run fifth. David Ulrich was 3 for 3 with two runs scored for Newark (9-17).

Minooka 15, Oswego East 6

Devin Wheaton was 2 for 4 with a homer, double and three RBIs, and Dominic Battista was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for the Wolves (15-15, 7-6 Southwest Prairie West), but the league-leading Indians pounded out 18 hits for the road win.

Plainfield North 3, Oswego 1

Dylan Doogs struck out five and allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings for Oswego (15-17, 4-9 Southwest Prairie West) in the loss. Brady Dunnett scored the lone run for the Panthers, who managed just three hits.

Girls Soccer

Rosary 2, Plano 0

Rosary scored two unassisted goals within minutes of each other during the first half from Brianna Crispino and Zoe Mesner in the Class 1A Genoa-Kingston Regional semifinal.

Boys Lacrosse

Washington 18, Oswego 1

The Panthers lost the playoff game in Washington.

Rosary scored two unassisted goals within minutes of each other during the first half from Brianna Crispino (35th min.) and Zoe Mesner (37th min.). Danielle Walter earned the shutout in goal for the Royals.