5 Oswego District 308 schools damaged by weather, mechanical failures

Several inches of water rushed into the auto shop at Oswego High School during a storm on May 18, 2026. (Photo provided by Oswego School District 308)

A series of weather-related incidents and mechanical failures have impacted five Oswego School District 308 schools.

That included water rushing into the auto shop at Oswego High School Monday afternoon.

“During the height of yesterday afternoon’s storms, several inches of standing water rushed into the auto shop while class was in session, creating an immediate hazard for students and staff and disrupting instruction,” district officials said in a news release on Tuesday.

In addition, a malfunctioning roof drain at Long Beach Elementary School caused water to leak directly into classrooms during the school day, officials said.

Multiple window failures during the storm also allowed water to enter six classrooms at Wolf’s Crossing Elementary School.

A building door also failed to seal property, which allowed more water to get into the building, according to district officials.

Churchill Elementary School also experienced window failures in several parts of the building.

Along with the damage from Monday’s storms, a backed-up air handler at Boulder Hill Elementary School failed Tuesday morning, causing a significant leak that damaged ceiling tiles and soaked carpeted floors, officials said.

“Our operations teams responded to every incident with professionalism and dedication, doing the very best they can with the resources available to them; their work is commendable,” District 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati said.

“But no amount of effort from our facilities staff can substitute for the capital investment that major systems across our buildings desperately require. Roofs, windows, doors, mechanical units and drainage infrastructure are in urgent need of large-scale repair and replacement,” Khelghati said.

Oswego School District 308 is looking at putting a $317 million bond referendum on the Nov. 3 general election ballot to address aging infrastructure needs throughout the district.

The school district serves portions of Kendall,Will and Kane counties. The referendum would fund facility improvements at all of the district’s schools.