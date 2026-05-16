Kayden Corneils homers twice, drives in 6 to power Sandwich win: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Sandwich 11, Newark 6

Kayden Corneils hit two home runs, doubled and drove in six runs and Abigail Johnson hit a three-run homer and a solo shot for visiting Sandwich (17-13)

For Newark (11-15), Zoe Carlson was 3 for 4 with a solo homer, double, three runs scored and two RBIs, Rylie Carlson was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Adelaide Johnson hit a two-run homer.

Yorkville 10, Lockport 0 (5 innings)

Alyssa Muhlbach was 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored, Callie Ferko was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and Bella Rosauer struck out four and allowed four hits in five shutout innings for the visiting Foxes (26-9).

Baseball

Sandwich 12, Newark 6

Braden Behringer was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Chase Clark 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Anthony Wade scored two runs and drove in two for visiting Sandwich (16-15-1).

For Newark (9-16), Jimmy Kath was 4 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI and David Ulrich was 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs.

Plano 6, Hinckley-Big Rock 3

Quentin Santoria homered and drove in two runs, and struck out eight in three innings of shutout relief, for the Reapers (12-17-1) in Plano. Julian Gates was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Waubonsie Valley 9, Yorkville 3

Kamden Muell had a double and drove in a run and Bryce Baxa had an RBI for the Foxes (18-11) in the nonconference loss in Yorkville.