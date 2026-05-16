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Kayden Corneils homers twice, drives in 6 to power Sandwich win: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Sandwich senior Kayden Corneils

Sandwich senior Kayden Corneils (Joshua Welge, Joshua Welge)

By Joshua Welge

Softball

Sandwich 11, Newark 6

Kayden Corneils hit two home runs, doubled and drove in six runs and Abigail Johnson hit a three-run homer and a solo shot for visiting Sandwich (17-13)

For Newark (11-15), Zoe Carlson was 3 for 4 with a solo homer, double, three runs scored and two RBIs, Rylie Carlson was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Adelaide Johnson hit a two-run homer.

Yorkville 10, Lockport 0 (5 innings)

Alyssa Muhlbach was 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored, Callie Ferko was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and Bella Rosauer struck out four and allowed four hits in five shutout innings for the visiting Foxes (26-9).

Baseball

Sandwich 12, Newark 6

Braden Behringer was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Chase Clark 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Anthony Wade scored two runs and drove in two for visiting Sandwich (16-15-1).

For Newark (9-16), Jimmy Kath was 4 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI and David Ulrich was 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs.

Plano 6, Hinckley-Big Rock 3

Quentin Santoria homered and drove in two runs, and struck out eight in three innings of shutout relief, for the Reapers (12-17-1) in Plano. Julian Gates was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Waubonsie Valley 9, Yorkville 3

Kamden Muell had a double and drove in a run and Bryce Baxa had an RBI for the Foxes (18-11) in the nonconference loss in Yorkville.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.