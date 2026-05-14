Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Bailey Brummel, Sandwich, soccer, sophomore

Name: Bailey Brummel

School: Sandwich, sophomore

Sport: Soccer

Why she was selected: Brummel recorded a hat trick with three goals in Sandwich’s 3-2 win over Plano, the first win in program history.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Oswego East baseball’s Jacsen Tucker, Yorkville Christian baseball’s Phoenix Oliver and Oswego track and field’s Kenna Brereton.

Here is Brummel’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Getting Sandwich’s first win, what did it mean and how did you celebrate it?

Brummel: It truly meant a lot. It was very exciting and special for our whole to team to get this win. We went and got ice cream afterwards.

Have you ever had a hat trick before? Any goal from that game stand out?

Brummel: That was my first time getting a hat trick, for my second goal Haylee Lillebridge gave me a good assist, with that I was able to make it in with my left foot.

How much of a learning experience has this been for you and the team and what is a big takeaway?

Brummel: A lot of the girls on the team have never played soccer before and we are all learning and growing together. Everyone has worked really hard to get to where we are now. This is really great group of girls and we are having a lot of fun this season. It has been amazing to be a part of starting something new and making history for our school.

How did you get started in soccer? How old were you? What attracted you to the sport?

Brummel: I first got started in soccer when my parents put me in park district. I played from 4-11 years old. Other than that I have only played one year in middle school until now.

Have you played other sports?

Brummel: Yes, in high school I play volleyball and basketball. I also did cross country, golf and track in middle school.

A few non-soccer questions … what’s a TV show or movie you could watch over and over?

Brummel: Both “Top Gun” movies.

If you could pick a musician to see in concert who would it be?

Brummel: Bruno Mars.

It almost being summer, what’s a place you’ve never been to but would like to visit?

Brummel: I would love to see Norway and Switzerland.