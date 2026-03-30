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Kendall County Now

Learn about the lost towns of Kendall County and Illinois at Oswego’s Little White School Museum

Cross Lutheran Church south of Yorkville on Illinois Route 47, shown here before it’s brick cladding was added, was once slated to be the center of a brand new town platted as Kollman in Kendall County.

Cross Lutheran Church south of Yorkville on Illinois Route 47, shown here before it’s brick cladding was added, was once slated to be the center of a brand new town platted as Kollman in Kendall County. (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

By Judy Harvey

Been window-shopping in downtown pavilion lately? Or picking up a new walnut chair at the furniture factory in Troy? Or going to church in downtown Kollman?

You haven’t because none of those once either thriving or planned communities no longer exist.

They are the subject of a new exhibit at Oswego’s Little White School Museum.

Museum coordinator Joe Noce will present a free program on “The Lost Village of Troy, and Other Hidden Towns in Kendall County and Illinois,” as a compliment to the exhibit at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Noce’s presentation is designed to educate Kendall County natives and new residents alike about the hidden history beneath the county’s modern landscape.

His illustrated presentation explores lost towns, vanished landmarks, and places changed by time.

“Using historic maps, photos, and records, Noce will reveal how these places once thrived, why they disappeared, and what their stories tell us about the people and growth of Kendall County,” a news release from the museum said.

The program is free and no registration is required, but preregistration does help museum staff plan ahead.

To pre-register, call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010. Walk-ins the evening of the program are welcome.

The museum is located at 72 Polk St., Oswego.

For more information, call the museum at 630-554-2999, check out the museum website at www.littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or email Noce at jnoce@oswegolandpd.org.

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Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.