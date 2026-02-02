University of Illinois Extension explores invasive wildlife threats

Non-native wildlife species pose threats to Illinois ecosystems and local economies through habitat damage and resource depletion. (Photo Provided By University of Illinois Extension )

University of Illinois Extension will host a free webinar on invasive wildlife species threatening Illinois ecosystems and the economy on Thursday, March 19. at 1 p.m.

The webinar is part of the spring Everyday Environment series, which explores invasive species impacts, detection tools, reporting methods, and community management success stories.

Joy O’Keefe, associate professor and wildlife Extension specialist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, will discuss the history of animal invasions and efforts to protect local natural resources. Species covered include feral swine, nutria, Norway rats, starlings, and other invasive wildlife in Illinois.

To register: Visit go.illinois.edu/AnimalInvaders by March 18.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this webinar, contact Erin Garrett at emedvecz@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

All sessions are recorded and available to watch on YouTube within a few weeks.

For information about Extension natural resources programs, visit go.illinois.edu/NREEstaff.