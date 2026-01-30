Two people killed in an Oswego house explosion

Firefighters respond to a house explosion in the 200 block of Fox Chase North in Oswego on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Two people were found dead following a house explosion in Oswego on Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation.

At 5:02 p.m. Thursday, the Oswego Fire Protection District was dispatched to the 200 block of Fox Chase Drive North for a reported house explosion with reports of people trapped, according to a news release from the district.

Initial crews arrived on scene at 5:06 p.m. and found a two-story, wood-frame house that had collapsed and was fully engulfed in fire, the release said.

Firefighters initiated suppression operations and search efforts immediately, the fire district said.

Once the fire was largely extinguished, a natural gas line continued to burn. Nicor Gas responded with a dig crew and successfully clamped off the gas supply, allowing fire crews to safely continue operations, the fire district said.

Two people were found dead in the debris, the fire district said.

Fire crews remained on the scene for an extended period because of the unstable condition of the structure and to assist with the investigation and scene safety, the fire district said.

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and is handling matters related to the victims, according to the release.

Numerous agencies assisted at the scene and with station coverage, including Aurora Fire Department, Aurora Township Fire Protection District, Plainfield Fire Protection District, Montgomery Fire Protection District, Sugar Grove Fire Protection District, Naperville Fire Department, Bolingbrook Fire Department, as well as the Oswego Police Department and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Oswego Fire Protection District Fire Investigators are being assisted in the investigation by the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and MABAS Division 15 Fire Investigators.