Two people killed in an Oswego house explosion identified

Two people died in a house fire explosion at 269 Fox Chase Drive North in Oswego Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. The siding on the adjacent house was damaged in the fire. (Eric Schelkopf)

The two people found dead following a house explosion in Oswego on Thursday have been identified.

James Fitzmaurice Sr., 64, and Virgie Fitzmaurice, 62-year-old, died in the fire at 269 Fox Chase Drive North. They were identified by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office.

Positive identification, as well as determination of cause and manner of death, will be pending further scientific analysis and a forensic autopsy, the coroner’s office said.

James Fitzmaurice Sr., 64, and Virgie Fitzmaurice, 62-year-old, died in the explosion at 269 Fox Chase Drive North on Thursday, Jan. 29,2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

An investigation continues into the cause of the fire.

At 5:02 p.m. Thursday, the Oswego Fire Protection District was dispatched to the 200 block of Fox Chase Drive North for a reported house explosion with reports of people trapped, according to a news release from the district.

Initial crews arrived on scene at 5:06 p.m. and found a two-story, wood-frame house that had collapsed and was fully engulfed in fire, according to the release.

Firefighters initiated suppression operations and immediate search efforts, the fire district said.

[ Photos: Oswego house explosion ]

Once the fire was largely extinguished, a natural gas line continued to burn. Nicor Gas responded with a dig crew and successfully clamped off the gas supply, allowing fire crews to safely continue operations, the fire district said.

Two people were found dead in the debris, later identified as James Fitzmaurice Sr. and Virgie Fitzmaurice.

Fire crews remained on the scene for an extended period because of the unstable condition of the structure and to assist with the investigation and scene safety, the fire district said.

Numerous agencies assisted at the scene and with station coverage, including Aurora Fire Department, Aurora Township Fire Protection District, Plainfield Fire Protection District, Montgomery Fire Protection District, Sugar Grove Fire Protection District, Naperville Fire Department, Bolingbrook Fire Department, as well as the Oswego Police Department and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Oswego Fire Protection District Fire Investigators are being assisted in the investigation by the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and MABAS Division 15 Fire Investigators.