Kendall County SWCD partners for conservation program: cost-share sign-up now open

A rain garden can be a very rewarding way to capture rainwater. A garden is built intentionally in the path of water, or downspouts are directed into a depression in the yard where water can stay for a short amount of time (ideally less than a day) to filter into the soil. (Provided by University of Illinois Extension)

The Kendall County Soil & Water Conservation District offers assistance to those interested in trying cover crops on their farmland, establishing pollinator habitat, capturing rainwater with a rain garden or creating or improving a grassed waterway.

Landowners and operators looking to enhance their property through conservation practices are encouraged to apply for the Partners for Conservation cost-share program, which provides both technical guidance and financial assistance to support your project, the district said in a news release.

Eligible practices include cover crops, no-till/strip-till, pollinator habitat, water well decommissioning, filter strips, grassed waterways, pasture & hay land planting, saturated buffers, denitrifying bioreactors, rain gardens and more, the district said.

Cost-share funds are currently available for landowners or operators who are interested. The sign-up period is Jan. 15 through April 1.

Cost-share rates are 75% of an estimated project cost, based off the current cost list for Kendall County, the district said.

For more information or to apply, contact Alyse Olson at 630-553-5821 ext. 3 or alyse.olson@il.nacdnet.net