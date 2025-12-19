Shaw Local

Defending champ Kaneland gets No. 1 seed in 62nd Plano Christmas Classic

Kaneland's Marshawn Cocroft shoots the ball in the post against Yorkville Christian's Jayden Riley during a championship final basketball game in the 61st annual Plano Christmas Classic at Plano High School on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

By Joshua Welge

Two-time defending tournament champion Kaneland, currently undefeated, received the No. 1 seed for the 62nd Plano Christmas Classic at the seeding meeting held Thursday evening.

The tournament tips off Dec. 26 and runs through Dec. 30.

Yorkville Christian, last year’s runner-up, earned the No. 2 seed, Marmion the No. 3 seed and LaSalle-Peru the No. 4 seed.

First-round matchups, in order, on Dec. 26, will include tournament newcomer Timothy Christian against Newark, Kaneland against Parkview Christian, Ottawa against Northridge Prep, LaSalle-Peru against Bremen, Yorkville Christian against Morris, Mendota against Hinckley-Big Rock, Streator against Plano and Marmion against Sandwich.

The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Dec. 30.

