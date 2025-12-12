Montgomery dedicates ceremonial street sign to retired Oswego library director

Pictured (from left) are Montgomery Village Trustee Matt Bauman, Montgomery Village Clerk Debbie Buchanan, Montgomery Village Trustee Theresa Sperling, Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley, Montgomery Village Trustee Ben Brzoska, Oswego Library District Board Member Emily Ramirez, Montgomery Village Trustee Doug Marecek, former Executive Director of the library Sarah Skilton, Montgomery Village Trustee Dan Gier, Executive Director of the library Krista Katzen , vice president of the Oswego Library District Board Pete Wallers, and president of the Oswego Library District Board Terry Tamblyn on Dec. 8, 2025 at Montgomery Village Hall. (Photo provided by village of Montgomery)

The Montgomery Village Board honored recently retired Sarah Skilton for her career as executive director of the Oswego Public Library District.

In celebration of her retirement and years of leadership, the Village Board on Dec. 8, presented Skilton with a ceremonial street sign titled “The Skilton Way” — “a tribute to the values she brought to the library system: service, kindness, and community-centered progress,” the village said in news release.

Under Skilton’s leadership, the Oswego Public Library District expanded its reach, including the development of the Montgomery branch, along with the purchase of land in Montgomery’s downtown area along the river.

The future library location that will support continued growth, accessibility, and service to residents for generations to come, the village said.

“It was an honor to recognize Sarah’s outstanding career and present her with ‘The Skilton Way’ sign as a symbol of appreciation for her legacy,” village officials said.

The board also welcomed the library’s new Executive Director, Krista Katzen, who brings public library experience and a focus on community connections to the role.