Plano Rockin’ Christmas embodies the season’s spirit of giving

Main Street was illuminated for the season during the Plano Rockin' Christmas event on Dec. 5, 2025. (Photo Provided By The City of Plano)

Faces and vehicles were lit up for the 2025 Plano Rockin’ Christmas on Dec. 5.

Community members were serenaded by students performing in the Plano Middle School Jazz Band and the Emily G Johns Band.

Decorated and festive vehicles streamed through the downtown during the lighted vehicle parade. Outside the downtown’s Plano Depot, there were sightings of Santa and the Grinch. Even school mascots joined the festivities.

Pictured Steve DeBolt, Al Gruidl, Plano Mayor Mike Rennels and Joy Gruidl. During the 2025 Plano Rockin’ Christmas, Al Gruidl was presented the “Ross Greiter Spirit Award” on Dec. 5, 2025. (Photo Provided By The City of Plano)

All at once the downtown become illuminated with the ceremonial lighting of Main Street.

The festival is organized each year by a nonprofit called Plano Rockin’ Christmas.

Members of the Plano Police Department and the Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District went around with giant holiday stockings, collecting donations to support neighbors in need. Donations from community members included gift cards for a holiday dinner.

The big event of the night was the presenting of the “Ross Greiter Spirit Award” to the person best embodying the spirit of generosity throughout the year.

The 2025 award was presented to Al Gruidl, who accepted the ceremonial rock trophy.

Mayor Mike Rennels previously said “the spirit of giving that Rockin’ Christmas represents is inherent to the community of Plano. The people that live here are always willing to volunteer, to reach out to one another, to donate when in need.”

Rennels said the event continuously brings the community together and reminds them all of the true spirit of the season.

