Santa walk in Yorkville benefits Suicide Prevention Services

Dress up as Santa and run, walk, dance, and shuffle in Yorkville in a benefit for Suicide Prevention Services of America local chapters in Aurora and Batavia.

The walk will be from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday starting at Pinz Bowling Alley, 1211 N,. Bridge St. Yorkville.

Walk 0.8 miles to Southbank Original Barbecue for Cocoa and cookies and walk back to Pinz.

All ages are welcome. It is an all ages event.Special performance by the YPAC Santa dancers.

Cost to participate in the walk is $25.

Sponsored by Ryan Homes. www.RyanHomes.com and all proceeds go to Suicide Prevention Services of America. www.spsamerica.org.

SPSA was founded in 1998. Offering counseling, support groups, a 24 hour phone hotline, intervention in school districts, awareness events, and prevention training. Located in Aurora and Batavia.