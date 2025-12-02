Lighted vehicle parade kicks off Plano Christmas celebration on Friday

Santa Claus rolls into downtown Plano for the Rockin' Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. (Mark Foster - mfoster@shawmedia.com)

Plano’s annual Rockin’ Christmas celebration returns Friday with a lighted vehicle parade, live music, and holiday activities downtown.

Plano’s lighted vehicle parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a lineup at 5:45 p.m. at Plano High School. The decorated vehicles will arrive at the Plano depot about 7:30 p.m.

The Ross Greiter Spirit Award will be presented at 6:55 p.m., recognizing the person who best represents the “Spirit of Christmas” throughout the year.

Plano Middle School Jazz Band will play Christmas music at 6:40 pm, followed by the Emily G Johns Band at 7:05 pm.

Additional activities include meeting Santa and the Grinch, the lighting of Main Street, appearances by school mascots, and free cookies and hot cocoa at the depot.

Help neighbors in need by sponsoring a gift card for a holiday dinner.

For more information, call Plano City Hall 630-552-8275 or visit Plano Rockin’ Christmas’ Facebook page