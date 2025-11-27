Gabe Sanders’ 22 points pace Yorkville to season-opening win: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Yorkville 54, Harlem 39

Gabe Sanders scored 22 points to pace the Foxes to a season-opening win at the Strombom Tournament.

Oswego East 76, Rockford Guilford 74

Dshaun Bolden scored 25 points and Mason Lockett 23 for the Wolves (2-0) at the Hoops for Healing Tournament.

Neuqua Valley 77, Oswego 56

Ethan Vahl scored 28 points for the Panthers (1-1) at the Hoops for Healing Tournament. Cole Kelly had 33 points and 11 rebounds for Neuqua (2-0).

Seneca 61, Newark 55

At Serena, Cody Kulbertz had 27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks, Reggie Chapman 12 points and seven assists, Jimmy Kath seven points and three assists and Austin Reibel six points and seven rebounds for the Norsemen.

St. Ignatius 84, Yorkville Christian 76

Jayden Riley scored 38 points, Tray Alford 15 and Kayden Maxwell 14 for the Mustangs (2-1).

Sycamore 72, Sandwich 33

Griffin Somlock scored 10 points and Nick Michalek added nine points and six rebounds for Sandwich (0-2).

Boys Wrestling

Yorkville 39, Joliet West 35

The Foxes improved to 2-0 with the win. Landon Jenkins, Rocky Delgado, Nolan Chrisse, Vince Konecki, Van Rosauer, Caleb Viscogliosi and Brock Janeczko won for Yorkville.