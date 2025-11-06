Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley opens 2026-27 scholarship applications Saturday

Prospective students learned about admissions requirements and credit transfer programs with community colleges to nationwide universities at Waubonsee Community College's College Night held in October 2025. (Joey Weslo)

If you’re a Fox Valley resident in search of support to attend college, graduate school, or trade school, you can learn about the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley’s Scholarship Program.

November is National Scholarship Month, when the Community Foundation opens its online application for more than 500 awards totaling over $3 million to be given out over the next four years.

These awards for the upcoming 2026-27 academic year are available exclusively to high school seniors, college undergrad and graduate students, as well as trade school students who live in Kendall County, southern Kane County and the city of Aurora.

Students only need to complete one application to be considered for one of the hundreds of available awards, according to a news release from the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley.

The online application goes live on Saturday, Nov. 15. To apply, visit cffrv.org to access the scholarship application, general policies, types of scholarships available, location-based opportunities, eligibility requirements , and a list of materials needed to apply. Completed applications are due Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, by 4 p.m.

The Community Foundation Scholarship Program consists of hundreds of community-sourced scholarship funds created by local donors, including individuals, families, local businesses, clubs, and associations. Last year’s recipients ranged in age from 16 to 47 years old, according to the foundation.

“In spring 2025, a record $3.4 million was awarded to 569 students for use over the next four years, all thanks to the generosity of Fox Valley residents,” Beth Christoffel, program manager for the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, said in a news release.

“Each scholarship has a story behind it and is a reminder to never underestimate the positive impact an individual or group can have on helping their fellow residents build better futures,” she said.

Since its founding in 1948, the Community Foundation has awarded over $30.7 million in scholarships to area residents. The inspiration for each fund is as varied as the donors who establish them. Many were named in memory of a family member or co-worker to create a lasting legacy, according to the foundation.

Many are renewable for up to four years. One commonality is that all applicants must plan to attend an accredited post-secondary institution within the U.S. on a full-time basis, according to the foundation.

To learn how to start a scholarship fund or support an existing one with the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, contact Julie Christman, president and CEO, at 630-896-7800 or jchristman@cffrv.org.

To donate to a general fund for scholarships, visit cffrv.org to give to the Fox River Valley Community Scholarship Fund.