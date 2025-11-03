Open Roads ABATE of Illinois will hold Train Fun Run

Pictured are participants at the Open Roads Fall Train Fun Run before they depart for a day of adventure in 2023. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE)

The Legendary Open Roads ABATE of Illinois, Inc. Chapter Train Fun Run is Saturday, Nov. 8.

Sign-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Aurora Train Station, located on 233 N. Broadway St. in Aurora.

The train leaves promptly at 10:05 am. If you plan to participate in this event, be there on time to purchase your train ticket at the station.

The cost is $7 per person, as there is a $3 per ticket surcharge for purchasing a ticket on the train. Donations are $5 for the event, with donations going to safety and education programs.

There will be three stops, and they all offer something special for participants. There will be give-aways, games, new T-shirts, and coozies for purchase.

All are welcome to participate in the Train Fun Run; you must be 21 years old to participate. For more information, please call Kevin at 815-545-6114.