Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Kendall County Now

Open Roads ABATE of Illinois will hold Train Fun Run

Pictured are participants at the Open Roads Fall Train Fun Run before they depart for a day of adventure.

Pictured are participants at the Open Roads Fall Train Fun Run before they depart for a day of adventure in 2023. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE)

By Marcus Jackson

The Legendary Open Roads ABATE of Illinois, Inc. Chapter Train Fun Run is Saturday, Nov. 8.

Sign-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Aurora Train Station, located on 233 N. Broadway St. in Aurora.

The train leaves promptly at 10:05 am. If you plan to participate in this event, be there on time to purchase your train ticket at the station.

The cost is $7 per person, as there is a $3 per ticket surcharge for purchasing a ticket on the train. Donations are $5 for the event, with donations going to safety and education programs.

There will be three stops, and they all offer something special for participants. There will be give-aways, games, new T-shirts, and coozies for purchase.

All are welcome to participate in the Train Fun Run; you must be 21 years old to participate. For more information, please call Kevin at 815-545-6114.

KendallKendall CountyLocalAuroraPlanoYorkvilleNewark

Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network