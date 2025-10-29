State lawmakers to host bipartisan town hall in Aurora on Illinois prison conditions

A prisoner looks through the bars of his cell at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill in this Shaw Media file photo.

State Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, and State Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, will co-host a bipartisan town hall to discuss prison conditions in Illinois correctional facilities.

The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, at Waubonsee Community College, 18 S. River St., in Aurora.

75th District IL State Rep. Jed Davis speaks at the 'Guns Save Life' event on Thursday, Aug 21, 2025 at Jamie's Outpost in Utica. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Davis said the idea for the event came after several constituents shared concerns about conditions faced by incarcerated family members.

“Recently, we’ve had multiple constituents walk into my office with personal stories and major concerns about family members currently incarcerated with the Illinois Department of Corrections,” Davis said in news release announcing the event.

State Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, is pictured on the floor of the Illinois House during a May 25, 2023, debate over a bill to allow police departments to use drones to surveil crowds. (Andrew Adams)

“This town hall was spurred by those conversations, which showed a clear need for action. I am looking forward to a productive, bipartisan discussion about ways to protect human dignity in our correctional system,” Davis said in the release.

Rep. Hernandez said, “Prison policy is often overlooked, but it is important that we seek solutions to the challenges that exist within our state’s prison system. I encourage everyone who is interested in or concerned about prison reform in Illinois to join us for this community discussion.”

Davis said he hopes the meeting fosters cooperation between lawmakers from both parties.

“Politics in Springfield are too often divided by partisanship,” he said in the release. “This event represents a move in the right direction—toward putting good policy ahead of politics. I look forward to working with Representative Hernandez and hope we encourage more bipartisan dialogue moving forward.”

Residents interested in attending can register online. More information about Davis is available at RepJedDavis.com.