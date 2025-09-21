4-H invites families to fall open houses in Kane, Kendall and DuPage counties

Several Kendall County 4-H members earned Illinois 4-H Experience Award medals for the 2022-2023 4-H year. Illinois 4-H is kicking off a new year with fall open house events in DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties, offering families the chance to learn more about local 4-H clubs and activities. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

The University of Illinois Extension and 4-H clubs will host hands-on activities and provide opportunities for families to meet staff and volunteer leaders.

Events are scheduled for Oct. 1 at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles, Oct. 9 at the Kendall County Fairgrounds in Yorkville, and Oct. 12 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

“In 4-H, youth are brought together in clubs, led by caring adults, who welcome them as a part of the larger 4-H family,” said Andrea Farrier, 4-H Youth Development Educator with University of Illinois Extension.

4-H programs focus on leadership, citizenship and life skills. Youth can explore projects in animal science, creative arts, STEM, healthy living, environmental science and more, while gaining experiences at local, state and national levels.

The open houses are free and open to the public. Membership is available for youth ages 8 to 18, with a Cloverbud program for ages 5 to 7.

For more information, call 630-584-6166, email uie-dkk@illinois.edu or visit go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.