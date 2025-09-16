Montgomery Rocks Hispanic Heritage Month with free concert in the park

The Village of Montgomery will hold a bilingual concert event on Thursday, Sept. 18 in Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

The village of Montgomery invites the community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a bilingual concert, frozen custard with local police, and family fun on Sept. 18 in Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St.

The park will open at 5:30 p.m. to the public, concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to last two hours, according to a news release from the village.

The evening will feature live music by Semple rock band, a high-energy Spanish and English rock group “known for their dynamic performances that bring people together across cultures and generations,” according to the village’s release.

In addition to the music, families can enjoy Custard with a Cop, a community-building activity where residents of all ages can meet and chat with the Montgomery Police Department while enjoying free frozen custard, courtesy of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers of Montgomery. Custard available while supplies last.

“We thought this event was a great way to honor the vibrant traditions of Hispanic Heritage Month while having a free event opportunity for our residents,” Village President Matt Brolley sad in the release. “We look forward to a great evening of music and fun in Montgomery.”

Guests should bring lawn chairs or blankets and arrive early to find a spot. Food and beverages may be brought in to enjoy during the show, in addition Grumpy Gaucho food truck and others will be onsite offering delicious foods and non-alcoholic beverages, the village said.

For questions about the event, contact Rosie Boeing at rboeing@montgomeryil.org or by phone at 331-212-9008.

Additional information about the concert and future events at the village of Montgomery can be found on the village’s social media pages @MontgomeryIL or online at montgomeryil.org.