Oswego Public Library Director starting a new chapter as she announces retirement

Oswego Public Library District Director Sarah Skilton recently announced that she will retire from the district effective Sept. 30. She has been with the library district since 1994 and has served as its director since 1999. (Eric Schelkopf)

During her tenure, Oswego Public Library District Director Sarah Skilton has seen the number of people that the district serves soar from 25,595 people to more than 70,508.

To deal with the growing population, Skilton worked to get the community to pass a referendum for the construction of the district’s Montgomery campus, which opened in 2009. She also oversaw a project to expand and renovate the downtown Oswego campus in 2015.

The library district serves portions of Kendall, Will and Kane counties.

Oswego Public Library, downtown Oswego Campus Oswego Public Library (Shea Lazansky)

Skilton recently announced that she will retire from the district effective Sept. 30. She has been with the library district since 1994 and has served as its director since 1999.

She started with the district as an adult services librarian on the reference desk.

“It was just the right time, both for myself but for the library as well,” Skilton said in talking about her retirement.

The Oswego Public Library District Board has taken another step toward the possible construction of a third campus – its second in Montgomery. At its June 25 board meeting, board trustees approved purchasing 15,682 square feet of property at 121 North River Street in downtown Montgomery for $110,000. The Library Board purchased the property from the Montgomery VFW. The property is adjacent to property at 109 and 111 North River St. the Library Board purchased in May 2023 for $330,000. (Eric Schelkopf)

She noted the library district has several projects on the horizon, including the acquisition of an outreach vehicle and the possible construction of a third campus, its second in Montgomery.

At their June 25 board meeting, board trustees approved buying 15,682 square feet of property at 121 N. River St. in downtown Montgomery for $110,000. The Library Board bought the property from the Montgomery VFW.

The property is adjacent to property at 109 and 111 N. River St. the library board agreed to purchase in May 2023 for $330,000. The library district has demolished the buildings that were located on that property.

Skilton said the additional land will help in future planning. The purchase of the land will not affect the operations of the Montgomery VFW, she said.

“Although it’s exciting what’s coming up, it’s very time consuming,” she said. “I’m so excited for them and I’m looking forward to seeing everything that they’re going to be doing.”

The 55-year-old Skilton lives in Oswego.

Oswego Public Library District Director Sarah Skilton recently announced that she will retire from the district effective Sept. 30. She has been with the library district since 1994 and has served as its director since 1999. (Photo provided by Sarah Skilton)

‘It’s a wonderful place’

Oswego Library Board President Terry Tamblyn said that Skilton has been willing to take on any project during her time with the district.

“She gets very focused on projects too,” he said.

Getting an outreach vehicle for the library district was her idea. The vehicle will travel to schools, senior centers and other places.

The outreach vehicle should be in use by early next year, Tamblyn said.

Her fiscal responsibility also should be applauded, he said.

“She’s frugal,” Tamblyn said.“We keep things in good shape and she’s been great at that. If she sees something is reusable, she doesn’t throw it away and buy something new.”

Following her retirement from the library district, Skilton said she plans to return to teaching and travel.

“I had taught before, so I’m planning on going back to some teaching and I have some traveling I’d like to do,” she said.

Skilton complimented the work of the library board and the library staff.

“You won’t find a more dedicated staff,” she said. “They’ve done everything...I’m so lucky to have been part of that.”

Skilton also is thankful for the strong support she has received from the community.

“People say the kindest and nicest things,” she said. “It’s hard to leave, because it’s such a wonderful place. But it’s a good time for the library and it’s a good time for me.”