Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Kendall County Now

Taco Bell and KFC separating in Yorkville, reopening as standalone

FILE - This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo shows a sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Taco Bell and Pizza Hut say they're getting rid of artificial colors and flavors, making them the latest big food companies scrambling to distance themselves from ingredients people might find unappetizing. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The Taco Bell in Yorkville is re-opening later this fall without the previous KFC dining options. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By Joey Weslo

After closing abruptly earlier this summer, the Taco Bell in Yorkville is reopening under new management early this fall.

One big change for customers, the KFC, fried chicken portion has been fired. All the KFC equipment and menu items have been removed, leaving a standalone Taco Bell at the 221 W. Veterans Parkway location.

Taco Bell is taking over the full 2,950-square-foot location. The reopening is being guided by the Shamrock Company of Hinsdale, which owns 35 other Taco Bell locations and 15 other restaurants across four states.

YorkvilleKendall CountyLocal NewsBusinessLocal News
Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo is a reporter for Shaw Local News Network